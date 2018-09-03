Ruskington Bowls Club cap a good season

Ruskington Bowls Club secured a fourth-place finish in the Cliff League despite a defeat at Lee Road.

Linda Picton, with Lorraine Clifton and Kath Booth, drew 15-all by finding a single on the last end, but John Booth, with Isabel Drain and Graham Croft, lost 13-18, and Trevor Harding, Keith Pilbeam and George Glover fought a losing battle from the start and ended 11-22 down.

* Ruskington overcame their difficulties on Rustons’ artificial green with three winning rinks to finish third in District League after a great finish.

Jim Matson, with Jock Mitchell and George Glover, won 17-10, Tony Codd, with Trevor Harding and John Hurst, won 23-10, and Graham Croft with Les Wilkinson and Les Warren fought back to win 20-19 after scoring eight over the last three ends.

* Nine points from their home match with Bardney confirmed a final league position of fourth in the Cliff League.

Tony Codd with Les Warren and John Hurst won 23-11, Sue Mitchell, with Isabel Drain and Linda Clifton, scored a single on the final end to draw 16-all, but John Booth, Jock Mitchell and Paul Butterworth lost a close game 14-17.

* Ruskington ended their City (afternoon) League season in third after taking 10 points at home to Skellingthorpe.

John Booth, with Graham Croft and Angela Goddard, were pipped by two shots at 14-16, but Jackie Ray, with Les Wilkinson and Isabel Drain, crushed their opponents 25-7, and Les Warren with Carol Croft and Jim Barclay did almost as well by winning 21-13.

* The Coningsby League campaign ended with a whimper as other clubs pipped Ruskington’s promotion hopes yet again.

Like last season they finished fourth on the same points total as the club above them.

* The club’s annual season finale was the Ted Sellars Memorial Open Fours.

An entry of 14 teams produced some superb bowling, culminating in a showdown between the Dawson brothers (John, Matt, and Andy) with Jonathon West, against John Withers, with David Woods, Robert Gray and Fred Mellows.

The game was decided by the final two woods of the last end, when John Withers’ set triumphed, repeating his win from 10 years ago to cap a great day and a good season for the club.