Ruskington Bowls Club recover with strong finish to week

Ruskington Bowls Club earned just two City League points against Nettleham in a sad evening.

Tony Codd’s set of Keith Pilbeam and John Hurst lost 6-33, only winning four ends, while John Booth, George Glover and Linda Picton also crashed 13-28.

But Waylon Clarke with Lorraine Clifton and Jock Mitchell salvaged some pride, winning 27-13.

* Ruskington met disaster at Bardney in the District League disaster.

David Miller, with Sue Mitchell and Les Warren, lost 11-24, Tony Codd, Kath Booth, and Lorraine Clifton lost 15-19 in a close game decided over the last two ends, and George Glover, Les Wilkinson and Jim Matson went down 13-21.

* They cemented their position in the Woodhall Spa League with four points at home to Cranwell on Wednesday.

David Miller’s set of Carol Croft and Sue Mitchell won 22-14, and Les Jenkins, Les Warren and Graham Croft came back from a terrible start to overturn an eight-shot deficit and win 19-14.

John Hurst’s set of Jock Mitchell and Tony Codd lost out 14-17 after dropping three on the last two ends.

* At Saxilby in the Cliff League match, Ruskington earned eight points.

John Booth’s set of Les Wilkinson and Les Warren lost 16-19, but Tony Codd, Jock Mitchell and David Miller had a good win, 25-8, and Jim

Matson, Kath Booth and George Glover took the spoils 19-9.

* A second visit to Wrangle to play their B team in the Coningsby League proved a tougher proposition, having beaten their A team 6-2 early in the season.

David Miller, Les Wilkinson and Sue Mitchell played a tight game but lost 13-18, and Les Jenkins, with Keith Pilbeam and George Glover lost by a single shot, 16-17.

But Waylon Clarke, Jock Mitchell and Lorraine Clifton had a storming second half, scoring 18 almost unanswered shots to win 25-11 and share the league points at four each.