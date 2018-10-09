Sleaford Barge netball: Harriers find the positives in Lincoln loss

Sleaford Barge Harriers produced a positive performance in a 51-22 loss to Lincoln City in the Lincolnshire County League on Sunday afternoon.

Harriers were playing in a Back to Netball league just two years, but held their own against a young and quick Lincoln squad.

The first half was tough going and despite some good passages of play, Harriers struggled to convert their possession into goals and at half-time trailed 31-8.

The second half was a different story, and in the third quarter Harriers outscored their opponents 9-8.

Sleaford were calm and collected in attack, waiting for the safest ball into the shooters, while they were strong and physical in defence, turning ball over at any opportunity.

Player-of-the-match for the second week running was Chloe Nash, the pocket rocket centre who did not stop running and provided a great link through court.

In midweek Harriers fell 30-6 against an experienced Fenland side in the Grantham league.

Player-of-the-match was Helen McKinnon.

* For their second outing this season in the East Midlands Regional League Division One, Sleaford Barge Hurricanes faced Nottingham City.

Previous results have always been very close between the two sides, with last season’s honours shared one apiece, and goals towards the end of the first quarter by Gemma Gunter and Anne Sharpe, brought the Hurricanes level at 10-10.

The second quarter started goal-for-goal with slick play from Shannon Boothright and Lily Chow in centre court.

Katie Clarke put in a player of the match performance at wing defence and won some fantastic turnovers as Nottingham edged 19-18 ahead at half-time.

Aces made several changes ready for the second half and they proved the difference, and despite some strong defence from Carla Baker and Sarah Brinkworth, Hurricanes lost 28-45.

* Sleaford Barge Tornadoes made a winning start to life in Division Three of the East Midlands Regional League against Falcons Yellow.

With lots of new faces, Sleaford worked hard to find their feet in the first quarter against a team who were relegated last season.

Laura Maloney and Laura Jesson worked tirelessly to outmuscle the Falcons shooting combo and Ellie Wilson hustled every loose ball as the Tornadoes won the first quarter.

Lily Hughes worked hard in attack in the second quarter, feeding the circle with accuracy, and Amy Foster settled into her role at centre, while Beth Davys and Alice Tetther’s partnership took shape against tough Falcons defenders to preserve the lead at half-time.

The third quarter saw 17-year-old Lily Storer come into the goal shooter position and produce great holding play and sharp shooting, while Lily Hughes moved to centre and Jenny Goodwin came on as wing attack and provided some excellent feeds into the circle.

Tornadoes had found a great flow with a six-goal run while holding the Falcons to four in the last quarter as Sleaford completed a 39-22 win.

Melissa Cook and Lilly Lee completed the line-up.

The player-of-the-match award was shared between Laura Jesson and Ellie Wilson.

* Sleaford Barge Comets came up against a strong Scampton Hawks team in the Lincoln League.

Both teams started strongly, but classy interceptions and solid attacking saw Sleaford Barge pull away.

Once in the lead they never looked back and came away with a convincing, and deserved, 37-19 win.

Player of the match was Ella Owen.

* Sleaford Barge junior teams showed some great skill in the Lincolnshire County League, held in torrential rain on Saturday morning.

Despite great work rate and determined effort they all came off second-best.

The Under 14A team pressured a good Brigg side and forced some excellent turnovers, but went down 13-18, while Sleaford Barge U12s went goal-for-goal against Epworth, but agonisingly lost 14-15.

The Under 16B team forced some good turnovers against Fenland A, but lost out 21-27.

Player of the match for the U16s went to Hannah Sabin.