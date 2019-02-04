Sleaford RFC First XV beaten at runaway leaders Nottingham

In-form Sleaford RFC First XV met their match as they were beaten for the second time this season by league leaders Nottingham Casuals.

The Red and Blacks were eclipsed 29-5 on their travels against the runaway leaders who have won all 15 of their league fixtures this season.

Sleaford went into the match with the chance of leapfrogging above Tuxton into 10th place and move within two points of Kesteven in eighth.

But the setback keeps them in 11th place as they are set for a weekend off.

They return to action on Saturday, February 16 at home to Nottingham Moderns who are just two places and six points better off.