Sleaford RFC ladies urge women to unleash their inner warrior

Sleaford RFC Ladies are encouraging rugby newcomers along to try the sport at a special camp on Wednesday evening.

The Inner Warrior camp takes place from 7pm at Sleaford RFC’s Ruskington Road HQ and is open to ages 14 and upwards of all abilities.

England Rugby’s Inner Warrior campaign hope to attract more women to take up contact rugby.

The camps aim to be a fun introduction to the sport and teach participants key introductory skills and drills for rugby, with help on hand every step of the way.

Participants are encouraged to bring a friend along to the Warrior Camp which consists of paired activities to teach the skills and techniques of rugby.

All you need to take part are a pair of trainers and your usual workout gear.