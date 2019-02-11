Sleaford Snooker League: Cup ties follow the formbook

Last week the Sleaford and District Snooker League witnessed quarter-final cup action in the John Jenkins Electrical Knockout Cup and the Turnbull Rose Bowl.

In the Knockout Cup, Solo B on Tour were the only side left to represent Division Two, and all matches went to form, won by the higher-placed teams in the league.

The top fixture was the derby clash where Electra B rattled off the first four frames, before Electra A gained a consolation.

Scores: Alf Palumbo 45-57 Paul Clark; Steve Caithness 23-51 Gavin Robson; Ken Choularton 27-60 Wayne Brankin; Stefan Lawrence 50-62 Anthony Wood; Joe Kerwin 42-31 Lewis Choularton.

Two all-first division matches took place at the Legion.

Reel Deal C clinched the match after the first three frames at Foundations who then won the final two as Reel Deal C maintained hopes of a league and cup double.

Scores: John Jenkins 18-58 Jason Marriott; Paul Stephens 36-52 Craig Sentance; Nick McCauley 23-64 Keith Southern; Rick Ansell 38-35 Stan Oliver; Ian Eynon 70-17 N. Henderson.

On the other table, Wanderers got off to a blistering start, winning the first two frames and were almost 30 points up in frame three with three reds left.

However, Legion A’s David Brown dug deep to pot colours with the last three reds, and eventually potted the final black to keep his team in the match.

Chris Creasey made it 2-2 with the best win of the week before Colin Brown completed a remarkable fightback for Legion A in the decider.

Scores: Kevin Spry 10-49 Alf Falconio; Keith Brown 5-48 John Butler; David Brown 47-42 Mike Smithson; Chris Creasey 82-12 Terry Wing; Colin Brown 58-16 Mark Dewhurst.

First Division Electra S hosted Division Two side Solo B on Tour and won the first three frames, before sharing the final two for a 4-1 home win.

Scores: Tony McCauley 60-45 Marcus Hrubesch; Michael Scott 69-33 James Scott; Chris Gallimore 70-50 Nick Kelly; Doug Scott 29-59 Ryan Wright; Chris Lawrence 69-55 Alan James.

* All matches in the Turnbull Rose Bowl also went to form.

First division Upholsterers won 3-2 at Heckington B, but had Andy Copeland not potted the final black in frame four, the result might have been different.

Scores: Roy Jackson 49-64 David Woods; Eddie Cullen 32-71 Graham Watson; Maurice Barnatt 80-71 Paul Terry; Philip Wootton 51-58 Andy Copeland; Nick Needham 55-46 Spike Rushby.

After sharing the opening two frames, Electra C edged frames three and four en route to a 4-1 win at Heat is On.

Scores: Lee Knights 50-61 David Martin-Taylor; Conor Doherty 53-27 Brian Rudkin; Nick Hand 29-39 Roy Bennett; Jack Moss 56-62 Jack Thompson; Ashley Rooke 44-64 John Sharman.

A derby contest at the Reel Club saw Desperados emerge 3-2 winners over Unpottables, with Paul Harris making a 30 break in the opening frame.

Scores: Paul Harris 56-9 David Gash; Neil Tubb 54-32 Nino Vacca; Kev Kopp 7-57 Paddy Harland; Logan Hazzard 67-23 Ben Kerrison; Dave Corder 3-65 Gary Nicholson.

Another encounter at the Reel Club saw Reel B win the opener against Polley E as Trevor Kenyon beat Terry Atkinson 48-33.

But fell 2-1 behind thanks to 57-45 and 60-57 wins for John Blow and Sid Hicks.

Shane Chapman made it 2-2 in frame four, beating Mick Cawsey 46-24, and in the decider, Carl Dodd put Reel B into the semi-finals with a 62-37 triumph over Ian

Little.