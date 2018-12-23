Sleaford Snooker League: Electra B cut the gap as leaders held

In week 13 of the Sleaford and District Snooker League, the leaders of the Barge and Bottle Division One, Reel Deal C, had their lead at the top of the table cut to 10 points. The leaders were held to a 2-2 draw at home against visitors Legion A.

After falling 1-0 and then 2-1 behind, Reel Deal C levelled the match twice to eventually make the score 2-2, but neither team had a fifth player, so the match ended in a draw.

Jason Marriott earned best win of the week in frame two in which he made breaks of 28 and 35.

Scores: Keith Southern 57-61 Kev Spry; Jason Marriott 79-15 Paul Banks; Craig Sentance 33-62 Tony Luck; Simon Biggin 81-19 David Brown.

Electra B, trailing in second place, moved five points clear of Electra A, following a 4-1 away victory at Upholsterers.

A total of 122 points were scored in frame three where Pete Brankin beat Paul Terry.

Scores: David Woods 24-59 Paul Clark; Adi Taylor 17-52 Gavin Robson; Paul Terry 39-83 Pete Brankin; Andy Copeland 64-25 Wayne Brankin; Spike Rushby 24-71 Anthony Wood.

A see-saw match at third-placed Electra A saw Foundations register another fightback.

They recovered from 1-0 and 2-1 behind to win 3-2 and climb up to fifth in the table.

Scores: Ken Choularton 21-58 John Jenkins; Stefan Lawrence 58-12 Rick Ansell; Alf Palumbo 51-35 Nick McCauley; Steve Caithness 43-52 Kevin Shaw; Joe Kerwin 55-62 Ian Eynon.

After going 1-0 up, and then trailing 2-1, bottom-of-the-table Wanderers won the final two frames of their basement clash with visitors Electra S to finish 3-2 winners.

In the process they cut the deficit behind them to three points.

Scores: Alf Falconio 47-35 Michael Smith; John Butler 28-40 Michael Scott; Mark Dewhurst 35-56 Simon Croft; Neil Price 64-36 Chris Gallimore; Mike Smithson 51-40 Chris

Lawrence.