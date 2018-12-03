Sleaford Snooker League: Leaders fight back to go further clear

Reel Deal C fought back to stretch their lead at the top of Sleaford Snooker League, while Division Two leaders Legion P did likewise after defeating their closest rivals.

The top fixture in week 11 of the Barge and Bottle Division One featured leaders Reel Deal C at second-placed Electra B.

The hosts made a great start, winning the first two frames as Paul Clark defeated Craig Sentance 64-21, and Wayne Brankin outscored Garry Sharpe 66-29.

Reel Deal fought back to level, however, thanks to Keith Southern, who beat Chris Onley 63-14, and Simon Biggin who earned best win of the week when he overcame

Gavin Robson 75-22.

The deciding final frame saw Reel Deal C complete the comeback with a 59-22 victory for Sean Dudley over Anthony Wood.

Electra A moved back into second place after a 4-1 win at struggling Wanderers.

Frame five featured 133 points scored as Stuart Hopkins came out on top

Scores: Alf Falconio 43-72 Joe Kerwin; John Butler 20-55 Steve Caithness; Neil Price 70-22 Ken Choularton; Terry Wing 48-62 John Wheeler; Mark Dewhurst 57-76 Stuart Hopkins.

The derby match at the Legion saw ‘visitors’ Legion A win the first three frames before Upholsterers won the final two.

Scores: Jason Partridge 38-50 Keith Brown; Adi Taylor 43-63 Paul Banks; Graham Watson 18-60 Kevin Spry; Spike Rushby 52-26 David Brown; Andy Copeland 54-25 Mick Cawsey.

The week’s final fixture saw Electra S suffer a setback in the opening frame, before winning 4-1 against visitors Foundations.

Scores: Michael Smith 25-62 Nick McCauley; Michael Scott 63-26 John Jenkins; Chris Lawrence 70-33 Ian Eynon; Tony McCauley 51-25 Kevin Shaw; Doug Scott 60-47 Rick Ansell.

* In the Sleafordian Coaches Division Two, the top fixture featured second-placed Reel B at leaders Legion P.

A see-saw contest developed after Andy Bainbridge put Legion P ahead in the opening frame with a 61-38 triumph over Shane Chapman.

Len Chapman levelled for Reel B in frame two with a 51-42 outcome against Tom Collyer, and the visitors then went 2-1 in front following a 44-25 victory for Matt

Clements against Dan Wilbraham.

Legion P’s Martin Osbourne made it 2-2 when he defeated Carl Dodd, 54-35, to send the match into a fifth-frame decider which Calum Churcher won for the Legion, beating Owen Penton-Voak, 41-32.

Desperados went one point ahead of Heckington B into fourth place after beating them 4-1 at home.

Scores: Liam Atkins 65-42 Eddie Cullen; Paul Harris 58-33 George Tomlinson; Lisa Foreman 35-63 Roy Jackson; Neil Tubb 65-29 Philip Wootton; Kev Kopp 50-40 Maurice Barnatt.

A good encounter at Heat Is On saw Polley E twice take the lead before Terry Atkinson earned best win of the week in the deciding fifth frame to clinch the match for Polley E.

The opening frame saw 115 points scored.

Scores: Ashley Rooke 51-64 Ian Little; Conor Doherty 53-42 Sid Hicks; Lee Knight 33-44 John Blow; Jake Moss 53-32 Mick Cawsey; Nick Hand 28-65 Terry Atkinson.

The final fixture of the week saw Unpottables halve the gap behind Solo B on Tour to two points with a 3-2 away win.

Scores: Nick Kelly 31-40 Nino Vacca; Fred Ainsworth 55-35 David Gash; Alan James 12-44 Ray Black; James Scott 26-60 Ben Kerrison; Ryan Wright 50-32 Paddy Harland.