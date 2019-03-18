Sleaford Snooker League: Leaders Legion P survive scare

Reel Deal C maintained their 10-point lead in Barge and Bottle Division One following a 4-1 home win over Foundations in week 23 of the Sleaford and District Snooker League.

Scores: Garry Sharpe 58-29 Paul Stephens; Keith Southern 47-31 Ian Eynon; N. Henderson 28-63 Kev Shaw; Simon Biggin 59-24 Rick Ansell; Sean Dudley 65-46 John Jenkins.

The top fixture was a derby clash between second-placed Electra B and third-placed Electra A. A total of 515 points were scored in the match, 128 of them in the final frame, as Electra B emerged 4-1 winners and Electra A dropped to fourth.

Scores: Wayne Brankin 47-20 Ken Choularton; Paul Clark 27-67 Steve Caithness; Anthony Wood 65-41 John Wheeler; Gavin Robson 61-59 Stefan Lawrence; Lewis Choularton 68-60 Joe Kerwin.

Upholsterers climbed to third spot after defeating lowly Wanderers 3-2 at home.

Spike Rushby earned the week’s best win in frame two, making a 25 break, while in frame three Graham Watson recovered from a 30-point deficit with a 31 break, before going on to win the frame and clinch the match.

Scores: Dave Woods 60-40 Alf Falconio; Spike Rushby 71-5 John Butler; Graham Watson 65-35 Neil Price; Adi Taylor 30-57 Terry Wing; Andy Copeland 44-54 Mike Smithson.

The week’s final fixture saw Electra S win 4-1 at Legion A, putting breathing space between themselves and the relegation zone.

Michael Smith scored a 32 break in the opening frame.

Scores: Kev Spry 8-64 Michael Smith; Paul Banks 26-50 Michael Scott; Tony Luck 9-48 Chris Gallimore; David Brown 55-25 Doug Scott; Chris Creasey 27-48 Tony McCauley.

* In Sleafordian Coaches Division Two, the top fixtures saw leaders Legion P twice recover to defeat fourth-placed Heckington B 3-2 away from home.

Heckington led 1-0 and 2-1 before the visitors came through 3-2, with 114 points scored in the deciding fifth frame.

Scores: George Tomlinson 57-26 Andy Bainbridge; Philip Wootton 17-48 Dan Wilbraham; Roy Jackson 57-17 Tom Collyer; Nick Needham 30-49 Jason Zealand; Maurice Barnatt 55-59 Calum Churcher.

Reel B climbed three places to second following a 4-1 home win versus Heat is On.

Mark Dodd easily earned the week’s best win in frame four with a 94-4 victory.

Scores: Trevor Kenyon 54-40 Ashley Rooke; Len Chapman 54-19 Conor Doherty; Shane Chapman 60-24 Jack Moss; Mark Dodd 94-4 Carl Robinson; Carl Dodd 28-51 Lee Knights.

After sharing the opening two frames, Electra C drop to third spot after a 4-1 defeat at Unpottables.

Scores: Gary Nicholson 50-29 Roy Bennett; Nino Vacca 28-59 David Martin-Taylor; Ray Black 52-35 Brian Rudkin; David Gash 34-23 Jack Thompson; Paddy Harland 53-50 John Sharman.

The final fixture of the week saw sixth-placed Solo B on Tour significantly narrow the gap to the second promotion spot following a 4-1 home victory against Polley E.

Scores: Nick Kelly 53-44 Ian Little; Alan James 19-44 Mick Cawsey; Fred Ainsworth 51-13 John Blow; Ryan Wright 65-14 Sid Hicks; James Scott 58-24 Terry Atkinson.