Sleaford Snooker League: Leaders Reel Deal survive Wanderers fightback

In week 22 of the Sleaford and District Snooker League, leaders Reel Deal C maintained their nine-point lead after winning a final-frame decider at Wanderers.

The home side had recovered from 2-0 down in the Barge and Bottle Division One derby before Simon Biggin wrapped up the win.

Scores: Alf Falconio 23-78 Garry Sharpe; John Butler 39-45 Jason Marriott; Neil Price 70-36 Carl Marriott; Terry Wing 52-27 Keith Southern; Mark Dewhurst 16-67 Simon Biggin.

Second-placed Electra G also won a final-frame decider for a 3-2 win against visitors Legion P who had twice levelled the match.

A total of 127 points were scored in the opening frame in which Andy Bainbridge made a 29 break in a losing cause.

Scores: Alf Palumbo 69-58 Andy Bainbridge; John Wheeler 10-53 Calum Churcher; Steve Caithness 65-17 Dan Wilbraham; Ken Choularton 11-56 Martin Osbourne; Stefan Lawrence 53-29 Jason Zealand.

Cardinals registered one of their best wins of the season, 3-2, at Spanners in yet another fifth-frame decider.

Chris Onley earned best the week’s win, 77-9, in frame three.

Scores: Myles Deleuse 60-17 Mick Wells; Mark Gee 57-67 Joe Kerwin; Chris Onley 77-9 Tim Yates; Dan Gee 32-66 Spike Rushby; Guy Garrett 47-54 David Gash.

Gavin Robson scored a 27 break as Electra B beat visitors Legion A 4-1 to move into third place.

Scores: Paul Clark 57-39 Paul Banks; Gavin Robson 63-41 David Brown; Wayne Brankin 57-37 Kevin Spry; Lewis Choularton 66-46 Chris Creasey; Pete Brankin 35-54 Colin Brown.

* In the Sleafordian Coaches Division Two, the top four teams all won for a third week running.

Leaders Foundations twice went ahead against lowly Reel Stars, but needed a fifth-frame decider to clinch a 3-2 home win.

Scores: Nick McCauley 59-30 Nick Hand; Paul Stevens 27-63 Steve Gyles; John Jenkins 30-28 James Bond; Rick Ansell 18-48 Matthew Spry; Ian Eynon 65-3 Billy Benson.

Soloists trail the leaders Foundations by just a single point following a 5-0 win at Polley E.

Michael Smith earned the week’s best win, 74-6, in frame two.

Scores: Ian Little 18-48 Michael Scott; Lisa Foreman 6-74 Michael Smith; Jason Nicholls 34-45 Steve Lunney; Paul Harris 31-56 Doug Scott; Terry Atkinson 6-51 Tony McCauley.

Reel B continued to maintain third spot after winning 3-2 at Solo B.

Scores: Marcus Hrubesch 39-52 Owen Penton-Voak; James Scott 63-48 Len Chapman; Alan James 34-58 Matt Clements; Ryan Wright 12-61 Mark Dodd; Fred Ainsworth 51-35 Carl Dodd.

Fourth-placed Reel E Good recovered from 1-0 and 2-1 down to defeat Easy Five 3-2, with 115 points scored in the opening frame.

Scores: Liam Atkins 51-64 Jake Bromby; Liam Wiggins 47-46 Ashley Rooke; Shane Chapman 49-50 Neil Tubb; Dave Dawson 55-12 Lewis Banks; Jack Moss 52-37

Connor Doherty.

Sixth-placed Electra D defeated visitors Heckington 4-1 to move four points ahead of their opponents.

Scores: Roy Bennett 46-31 Nick Needham; Jack Thompson 53-40 George Tomlinson; Chris Gallimore 53-46 Philip Wootton; John Sharman 14-77 Roy Jackson; Trevor Simpson 46-35 Maurice Barnatt.