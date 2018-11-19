Sleaford Snooker League: Reel Deal extend lead

Sleaford Snooker League leaders Reel Deal C maintained their seven-point lead at the top of Barge and Bottle Division One following a 3-2 home win over Foundations.

Scores: Craig Sentance 72-21 Frank Jenkins; Keith Southern 63-33 Ian Eynon; Stan Oliver 49-60 John Jenkins; Simon Biggin 66-17 Rick Ansell; Sean Dudley 48-62 Paul Stevens.

But top fixture of the week was the derby clash between third-placed Electra B and Electra A, in second.

Electra B went 2-0 up after Paul Clark defeated Joe Kerwin 58-46 and Gavin Robson then outscored Steve Caithness 65-17.

Alf Palumbo earned best win of the week in frame three to pull one back for Electra A, but Wayne Brankin secured victory for Electra B in the next frame which featured 115 points, overcoming John Wheeler 63-52.

In frame 5 Ken Choularton ended Anthony Wood’s unbeaten start to the season with a 65-17 triumph, but Electra B replaced Electra A in second.

Upholsterers moved up a place to fourth after beating visitors Wanderers, who twice levelled the contest, 3-2.

Scores: David Woods 52-19 Alf Falconio; Adi Taylor 10-51 John Butler; Spike Rushby 58-54 Mark Dewhurst; Paul Terry 31-49 Terry Wing; Andy Copeland 62-46 Neil Price.

The final fixture saw Electra S earn the week’s best win, 4-1 away to Legion A, to move out of the relegation zone at the expense of their opponents.

Scores: Chris Creasey 18-46 Michael Smith; Tony Luck 53-15 Chris Lawrence; Kevin Spry 36-72 Michael Scott; David Brown 36-52 Tony McCauley; Colin Brown 19-56 Doug Scott.

* In the Sleafordian Coaches Division Two, leaders Legion P had their lead cut to four points following a final frame 3-2 defeat at Solo B On Tour.

The hosts fought back from 2-0 behind and are now sixth.

Scores: Fred Ainsworth 12-54 Andy Bainbridge; Nick Kelly 13-54 Calum Churcher; Ryan Wright 56-8 Dave Dawson; Alan James 53-22 Tom Collyer; James Scott 51-46 Jason Zealand.

Electra C stormed into second place above Heckington B, after beating them 5-0 at home.

Frame 5 saw 117 points scored as John Sharman beat Eddie Cullen.

Scores: Brian Rudkin 69-35 Roy Jackson; D. Martin-Taylor 61-54 George Tomlinson; Roy Bennett 56-33 Nick Needham; Jack Thompson 50-36 Maurice Barnatt; John Sharman 70-47 Eddie Cullen.

Reel B went third after winning the deciding fifth frame against visitors Unpottables who had recovered from 2-0 down to level at 2-2.

Scores: Owen Penton-Voak 42-29 Ray Black; Shane Chapman 67-22 Nino Vacca; Carl Dodd 26-37 David Gash; Mark Dodd 20-46 Paddy Harland; Matt Clements 42-34 Ben Kerrison.

The final fixture saw Heat Is On earn their first win of the season, 3-2, at home against Desperados.

Paul Harris earned best win of the week in the final frame.

Scores: Jack Moss 50-32 Kev Kopp; Lee Knight 35-18 Liam Atkins; Corey Odam 26-66 James Bond; Conor Doherty 53-14 Dave Corder; Nick Hand 12-65 Paul Harris.