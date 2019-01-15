Sleaford Snooker League: Reel Deal restore nine-point lead

Sleaford and District Snooker League pacesetters Reel Deal C extended their lead to nine points after a 4-1 derby win against bottom side Wanderers.

A snooker on the blue and 18 clearance secured the opening frame for Garry Sharpe, while Keith Southern made a 27 break in frame three.

Scores: Garry Sharpe 51-48 Alf Falconio; Craig Sentance 69-27 John Butler; Keith Southern 62-32 Mike Smithson; N. Henderson 43-55 Terry Wing; Sean Dudley 43-21 Neil Price.

Another derby match at the Electra Club saw second-placed Electra B take a 1-0 lead, but fall 2-1 behind before winning the final two frames to clinch a 3-2 outcome.

Gavin Robson earned the week’s best win in frame one, while the third frame witnessed 131 points.

Scores: Gavin Robson 75-30 Doug Scott; Wayne Brankin 43-47 Chris Gallimore; Chris Onley 60-71 Michael Smith; Anthony Wood 59-14 Michael Scott; Lewis Choularton 66-44 Chris Lawrence.

A strong performance saw third-placed from Electra A cruise to a 4-1 win at Legion A.

Scores: Tony Luck 28-61 Ken Choularton; Chris Creasey 30-46 Stefan Lawrence; Kevin Spry 34-52 John Wheeler; Paul Banks 23-62 Steve Caithness; Colin Brown 53-26 Joe Kerwin.

The final fixture in Barge and Bottle Division One was the week’s third derby clash at the Legion between fourth-placed Upholsterers and Foundations in fifth.

Upholsterers won 3-2 to stretch the gap between the two teams to nine points.

Scores: Graham Watson 56-15 Kevin Shaw; Paul Terry 65-24 Ian Eynon; Spike Rushby 22-55 Rick Ansell; Andy Copeland 74-30 Paul Stevens; Jason Partridge 40-77 Nick

McCauley.

* The top two sides in Sleafordian Coaches Division Two both recorded 4-1 wins to open up a small gap from third spot.

There was an early setback for leaders Legion P at Unpottables, but they recovered to win 4-1.

Scores: Ben Kerrison 67-45 Dan Wilbraham; Nino Vacca 12-68 Calum Churcher; David Gash 9-80 Andy Bainbridge; James Bonsor 30-84 Martin Osbourne; Ray Black 32-60 Tom Collyer.

Second-placed Electra C beat visitors Polley E 4-1, a match which included 131 points in frame three, while Jack Thompson scored a 28 break in frame four to earn best win of the week.

Scores: Vic Rouse 46-23 Mick Cawsey; Roy Bennett 66-14 George Cran; D. Martin-Taylor 49-82 Sid Hicks; Jack Thompson 85-14 Ian Little; John Sharman 62-24 Terry Atkinson.

In a derby contest at the Reel Club, Desperados lost the opening frame, but took the next four to move up to fourth and within four points of opponents Reel B.

Scores: Trevor Kenyon 50-15 James Bond; Shane Chapman 50-56 Kev Kopp; Len Chapman 41-49 Paul Harris; Colin Daniels 47-48 Dave Corder; Carl Dodd 24-53 Steve Gyles.

Week 15’s final fixture saw a great fightback at Solo B on Tour who overturned a 2-0 deficit to win 3-2 and move up to sixth.

Scores: Nick Kelly 16-48 Conor Doherty; Ryan Wright 28-42 Lee Knight; Alan James 58-40 Ashley Rooke; Fred Ainsworth 67-52 Jack Moss; James Scott 70-13 Nick Hand.