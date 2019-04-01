Sleaford Snooker League top two set up cup final clash

The Sleaford and District Snooker League witnessed semi-final cup action on two fronts last week – the John Jenkins Electrical Knockout Cup and the Turnbull Rose Bowl.

The Knockout Cup featured two all-Division One ties, the best of which saw leaders Reel Deal C take on fifth-placed Electra S.

Sean Dudley gave Reel Deal a good start, winning the opening frame 66-30 against Michael Scott, but Electra S drew level in a second frame which featured 145 points as Chris Lawrence overcame Stan Oliver 76-69.

A 30 break for Reel Deal C’s Craig Sentance in the next was not enough to stop Electra S moving 2-1 ahead after Michael Smith emerged a 57-49 winner.

But with Reel Deal’s chances of a league and cup double under threat, Jason Marriott made a 39 break to help level the tie in a 75-38 victory over Doug Scott.

The best performance of the semi-finals gave the leaders a hard-earned 3-2 win as Simon Biggin scored a 35 break on his way to defeating Chris Gallimore 83-15.

There was not such a close encounter at sixth-placed Legion A where second-placed Electra B produced a 5-0 clean sweep to set up a clash of the league’s top two in the final.

Scores: David Brown 29-63 Gavin Robson; Tony Luck 36-72 Chris Onley; Chris Creasey 39-54 Paul Clark; Kevin Spry 17-48 Wayne Brankin; Paul Banks 48-52 Anthony Wood.

Electra B will be making their seventh appearance in the final, while for Reel Deal C, it will be their fourth appearance, but it will be the first time the two sides have met in the final.

* Only one first division side remained in the Turnbull Rose Bowl semi-finals where fourth-placed Upholsterers headed to Reel B who are second in Sleafordian Coaches Division Two.

Upholsterers won the opening frame after Spike Rushby defeated Trevor Kenyon 63-25, and Paul Terry doubled their advantage following a 66-27 outcome versus Matt Clements.

And Dave Woods clinched the match in the next with a 55-33 triumph over Len Chapman.

Carl Dodd earned a consolation for Reel B in frame four with a narrow 57-55 result against Andy Copeland, but Graham Watson wrapped up a 4-1 win for Upholsterers when a 29 break contributed to the best performance of the semi-finals in his 71-36 win against Shane Chapman.

The second semi-final was an all-Division Two affair between Desperados and Electra C who, like Reel B, are battling for the second promotion place.

Surprisingly a one-sided encounter developed in which Desperados dominated.

Liam Atkins put Desperados 1-0 up after beating Jack Thompson 49-19, and Logan Hazzard made it 2-0 after a 38-11 outcome versus John Sharman.

Paul Harris clinched the match in the third frame after outscoring David Martin-Taylor 50-28, and Steve Gyles and Kev Kopp claimed walkovers to cap a clean sweep.

Desperados will make their first appearance in a Turnbull Rose Bowl final, while their opponents will line up in their fourth final