Sleaford sports clubs combine for epic fundraising ride

Tri3 Sleaford Triathlon Club and Sleaford Wheelers join forces to tackle a fundraising coast-to-coast bike ride last week.

The team of 12 intrepid riders set off from Seascale, in Cumbria, at first light, around 5am, with a team of five support crew.

They guided them safely through the Lake District, Yorkshire Dales and Yorkshire Moors before finally descending into Whitby at around 7pm, after 10 hours and 35 minutes in the saddle.

The Coast to Coast route took them 160 miles, including 3,500 metres of climbing over some of the UK’s most beautiful hills and dales in summer sunshine.

The team have spent months of training in preparation for the huge single-day event and so far, they have raised almost £4,000 for Alzheimer’s Research. Their fundraising page can be found at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/sleaford-tri3-wheelers-sleaford

For more information about the club, visit www.tri3sleaford.co.uk or find them on Facebook at Tri3 Sleaford Triathlon Club.

