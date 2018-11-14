Sleaford Striders duo overcome obstacles at OCR World Championships

Sleaford Striders duo Erica Stuart and Dave Burton took on the world as they competed for Great Britain in a weekend of obstacle races.

The pair qualified to represent the British squad at the OCR World Championships, in London, where 3,000 athletes from 60 countries lined up.

Both Striders are keen obstacle racers and extremely fit, and had to come through a number of qualifying events around the United Kingdom to win their place.

The races consisted of a 3km sprint on day one which featured more than 30 obstacles including monkey bars, cargo nets and plenty of mud.

The main race took place the following day over 15km and 100 obstacles of varying difficulty before the competitors formed into teams of three to take part in a relay challenge.

Erica finished fifth in her age category overall, but was too overwhelmed to check her results.

She said: “I found the whole event incredibly emotional and had not even checked to see where I had finished.

“All the hard work leading up to the weekend was well worth the effort.

“I can’t thank the Striders enough for supporting me here”.

Dave Burton competed in all three events, finishing second in the Great Britain standings and 13th in the world in his age category.

“This was an amazing achievement and I’m very happy with what I’ve done,” he said.

“I would like to thank Butlers, SpecSavers and Sleaford Striders for all the support they have given me.”

* The senior section of the Sleaford Striders, named Lincolnshire Sports Club of the Year earlier this month, meets at Sleaford Town FC’s Eslaforde Park home in Boston Road every Thursday from 7pm.

The club combines road running with cross country, and track and field events, as well as obstacle racing.

More information can be found on the club website at www.sleafordstriders.org