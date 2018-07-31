Sleaford Town bowlers battle back from trophy KO

Sleaford Town Bowls Club overcame a tricky start to complete a positive week of six matches.

Starting at Moorlands in the Drifill Trophy, the Town won on one rink, but lost on three and were pipped on aggregate by just four shots, 65-69.

Martin Titley, Bas Gilbert and Kris Moore won 17-13, but Joan Gilbert, Ken Irwin and Neil Mapletoft lost by one shot, 14-15, Peter Stokes, Julie Cope and Trevor Cope lost by two, 18-20, and Ken Dye, Mick Faulkner and Andrew Bird lost 16-21.

* Away at Billinghay in the ASC Metals League, two rink wins was enough to take the aggregate 46-34 to claim eight of the 10 points.

Calum Campbell, Brian Srawley and Kris Moore won 23-11, Andrew Morris, Ken Irwin and Roy Markham won 13-9, while Linda Morris, Gillian Annison and Gwen Campbell lost 10-14.

* In the Sleaford League game at Digby, only three rinks were available, with the visitors winning them all.

Mick Jarrald, Robin Wilson and Bas Gilbert edged a tight match 20-19, Clive Steadman, Ken Dye and Mick Faulkner won 19-14, and Cecilia Faulkner, Joan Gilbert and Brian Srawley won 24-14.

Town took the aggregate 63-47 for eight points to two.

* Entertaining Boultham Park in the District League, Town enjoyed a good result, winning 76-62 and taking 10 points to the visitors’ two.

There were wins for the rinks of Robin Wilson, Julie Cope and Roy Markham (37-10), and Clive Steadman, Jackie Wareham and Bas Gilbert (25-19), while Joan

Gilbert, Gillian Annison and Ken Irwin lost 14-23.

* At Heckington in the Woodhall Afternoon League, Town won only one rink to take two points.

Mick Jarrald, Brian Srawley and Bas Gilbert won 22-18, but they were offset by defeats for Robin Wilson, Ken Dye and Ken Irwin (11-23), and Cecilia Faulkner, Clive Steadman and Joan Gilbert (17-21).

* In the last match of the week, at Metheringham, in the City League Handicap Cup, Sleaford gave away 31 shots, but easily overcame the handicap by winning on all three rinks.

John Parker, Kris Moore and Richard trailed 4-0, but then scored 34 shots to the home side’s 11 to win 34-15, while Ruth Bird, Martin Titley and Andrew Bird won 32-7, and Neil Mapletoft, with Peter Stokes and Trevor Cope won 25-13 to complete a 91-35 win.