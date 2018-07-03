Sleaford Town bowlers improve after shaky start to week

Sleaford Town bowlers drew a blank at St Giles in the EBA League, losing all rinks by 65-33 for no points.

Rink scores: Martin Titley, Ken Dye, David Campbell, Andrew Bird lost 12-13; John Parker, Roger Neaverson, Roy Markham, Trevor Cope lost 10-22; Robin Wilson, Calum Campbell, Kris Moore, Neil Mapletoft lost 11-30.

* Hosting Grantham in the ASC Metals League’s Handicap Cup, Town won all rinks with an aggregate of 78-42.

Roy Markham’s set of Robin Wilson and Calum Campbell set the pace, and after dropping a three on the first end then scored 16 over the next three ends on route to a 39-9 win.

Cecilia Faulkner, Gillian Annison and Mick Faulkner won 20-16, and Linda Morris, Kris Moore and Gwen Campbell won 19-17.

* Town lost four games to one against the Royal Mail Cart, at Spalding, in the county’s Ron Kitchen Trophy on Sunday evening.

* At home to Heighington in the City League, Town took all rinks and 10 points with a score of 109-25.

Neil Mapletoft, Ken Irwin and Trevor Cope scored freely throughout to win 47-5, and there were more big wins for Kris Moore, Roger Neaverson and Richard Barnes (32-7), and Martin Titley, Calum Campbell and Andrew Bird (30-13).

* A trip to Norman House in the Lincoln District League, produced a good 69-49 win and 10 points, with success on all rinks.

Scores: Calum Campbell, Mick Faulkner, Brian Srawley won 23-11, Ken Dye, Clive Steadman, Ken Irwin won 26-12, Robin Wilson, Julie Cope, Roy Markham won 20-17.

* Hosting Leadenham in the Woodhall Spa Friendly League, Town earned four points for two rink wins.

Scores: Robin, Wilson, Brian Srawley, Kris Moore won 20-14; Clive Steadman, Ken Dye, Ken Irwin won 19-7; Jackie Wareham, Gillian Annison, Roy Markham lost 19-23.

* A touring team from Gosport visited the club on Thursday for a friendly game.

Six rinks were raised to play, and Sleaford took the match with four winning rinks.