Sleaford Town bowlers retain City League crown

A busy week for the Sleaford Town bowlers was capped by a win which secured a league crown.

Hosting Lee Road in the City League, all rinks were won to secure 10 points which were enough to retain the City League championship.

Kris Moore, Roger Neaverson and Andrew Bird won 28-8, John Parker, Neil Mapletoft and Trevor Cope won 21-18, Martin Titley, Paul Jobson and Richard Barnes scored 13 shots in the last five ends to win 30-18 as the aggregate was taken 79-44.

* The week began with an ASC Metals Handicap Cup semi-final at Long Bennington against Washingborough.

Town lost on all rinks – Cecilia Faulkner, Calum Campbell and Kris Moore (15-19), Andrew Morris, Mick Faulkner and Bas Gilbert (9-19), Joan Gilbert, Brian Srawley and Ken Irwin (7-20) in a 31-58 aggregate defeat.

In the third/fourth place play-off against Long Bennington, Town lost by just three shots, 40-43.

Kris Moore’s rink won 23-9, but Mick Faulkner’s rink lost 10-15 and Bas Gilbert’s rink went down 7-19.

* On Sunday morning in the ASC Metals League against Washingborough, the one winning rink of Calum Campbell, Mick Faulkner and Roy Markham (23-8) was enough to secure a four-shot win, 57-53, for six points.

Joan Gilbert, Gwen Campbell and Ken Irwin lost 14-20, and Cecilia Faulkner, Bas Gilbert and Kris Moore lost 20-25.

* Away to Billinghay, two rink wins gave Town the game 53-36 and eight points.

Cecilia Faulkner, Jackie Wareham and Bas Gilbert won 22-7, Robin Wilson, Joan Gilbert and Ken Irwin won 18-13, and Mick Jarrald, Brian Srawley and Mick Faulkner lost 13-16.

* Town headed to Cherry Willingham in the District League where all rinks were lost – Calum Campbell, Julie Cope and Roy Markham (17-26), Clive Steadman, Mick Faulkner and Bas Gilbert (18-28), and Cecilia Faulkner, Ruth Bird and Ken Irwin (12-28).

* Hosting Helpringham in the Sleaford League, the rink wins were shared at two each and the game was tied 76-76 as each side secured six points.

Clive Steadman, Brian Srawley and Ken Irwin won 22-12, Cecilia Faulkner, and Linda Morris and Trevor Cope won 18-16, but Joan Gilbert, Kris Moore and Mick Faulkner were beaten 16-27, and Robin Wilson, Julie Cope and Roy Markham lost by one shot 20-21.

* In the week’s final match at home to Boultham Park in the EBA League, all rinks won to take 10 points and the aggregate by 89-25.

Kris Moore, Mick Faulkner, Richard Barnes and Andrew Bird completely outplayed their opponents in a 45-1 rout, while Cecilia Faulkner, Neil Mapletoft, Peter Stokes and Martin Titley won handsomely 25-6, and John Parker, Ken Irwin, Roger Neaverson and Roy Markham edged a 19-18 win.