Sleaford triathletes climb podium in Norfolk

Tri3 Triathlon Club Sleaford had an amazing weekend at the Outlaw Holkham Half Ironman, in Norfolk.

The 70.3 middle-distance triathlon took place over a stunning course which covered a 1.2-mile swim in the Oriental Lake at Holkham Hall, a 56-mile bike course, taking in the coastal road and a 13.1-mile undulating run around the estate.

Sleaford sent a team of 14 to the middle-distance triathlon EMN-180507-090519002

A total of 14 Sleaford club members, ranging from first-time middle-distance triathletes to veterans, achieved top results with Seamus Sheard, Keely McNiffe and Ellie Pocock all on the podium in their age categories.

In addition to the competitors, a team from the club volunteered as event crew supporting the 1,500 competitors, with three of them having ran 10k and 2.5k races on the estate the day before.

* For more information about the club, visit www.tri3sleaford.co.uk or find them on Facebook at Tri3 Sleaford Triathlon Club.