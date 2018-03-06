Spires and Steeples Challenge 2018 confirmed

After the success of its 10-year celebration, the Spires and Steeples Challenge returns this year on Sunday, October 14, challenging entrants to walk or run a half or full marathon.

Starting in Lincoln, the route follows the Spires and Steeples Arts and Heritage Trail – an off-road trail which follows way-marked public footpaths and bridleways crossing open fields and countryside lanes, and finishing at the National Centre for Craft and Design, in Sleaford.

This year’s challenge has been organised by North Kesteven District Council’s new leisure provider, Better.

Better is part of GLL, the UK’s leading leisure charitable social enterprise who provide access to community health and fitness facilities.

Matt Perren, head of service for Better, said: “We’re delighted to confirm our commitment to such a well supported, high quality event here in Lincolnshire.

“Our aim is to get more people, more active, more often and the Spires and Steeples Challenge is a great way to encourage people to get out and about with the added benefit of being able to take in some of the most picturesque surroundings in the country.”

Entries open on April 1 and will cost £18 per person for the 26-mile challenge, and £15 per person for the 13-mile challenge.

Participants must be aged 16 and over to enter the 26-mile run, but anyone aged 14 and 15 may enter the 26-mile walk or 13-mile walk and run if accompanied by an adult.

Further details are to be announced, but to see how you can get involved as a volunteer or sponsor, contact the events team by emailing spiresandsteepleschallenge@gll.org

* For regular updates you can find the Challenge on Facebook by searching for The Spires and Steeples Challenge, or by following them on Twitter @Spires_Steeples