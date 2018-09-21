Tri3 Sleaford juniors out in force

There was a great turnout for the annual Lincoln Children’s Triathlon from Tri3 Sleaford.

All age groups were represented from their youngest member, eight-year-old Evelyn, competing in TriStart, through to the youth category.

Sleaford’s junior squad had a great event despite the windy conditions.

The swim took place in the pool followed by a Tarmac bike course and grassed running route, all on the Yarborough Leisure Centre site.

Distances varied according to ages, getting progressively longer as the children advance.

The club is now focusing on its winter training and planning for next years’ events and welcome any budding triathletes from age seven upwards to join them at their training sessions.

Details of the sessions and more information about the club, can be found at www.tri3sleaford.co.uk or on their Facebook page at Tri3 Sleaford Triathlon. Club.