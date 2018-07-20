Young Cranwell racer Jack Bell maintains consistent track form

Cranwell teenager Jack Bell is competing in the Peterborough Thundercats Junior Speedway team as part of a busy summer on the bike.

The team have won four of their five match races so far and lie second in the Northern Junior League.

He is also competing in the Supermoto class in the British Mini Bike Championship where he opened with second and third places in the opening round at Teesside.

Nearer to home for round two, he then took second and fifth-place finishes at Tattershall where he finished his races in second and fifth places.

“I qualified fourth and ended up second in race one, and then in race two I had a little crash when holding third place but rejoined in sixth and finished fifth,” he said.

“It was a good result on a track I don’t like.”

Bell then travelled to Ireland for a British Mini bike competition against the Irish Minibike squad.

He overcame in crash a practice which saw him land on his head to finish third overall in the weekend races.

“I was racing with the adults for my first time,” he added. “I qualified fourth and had some good battles during the three races, coming back with two third places and a second.

“It had to be the best track I have ever raced on.”

On the fast Three Sisters track, the Lincolnshire rider finished third and fourth in the two races at round four of the British Mini Bike Championship despite having just one lap of practice.

Bell secured heat wins to finish third overall at round one of the British Youth Speedway Championship at Redcar.

In round two at Rye House he struggled to get to grips with the track, but did score points in all of his races.

He was in dominant mood in the flat track class at Scunthorpe, recording his fastest lap on the 250cc bike, and winning all of his races.

Bell wasn’t so quick in the Pit Bike class, but ended the day in second place overall.

His latest outing was to the Isle of Man where he secured a great win in the Mini Bike class.

“I had such a good weekend,” he said. “The bike set-up was perfect and the track was awesome.

“I must thank my dad for taking me and to all my sponsors who continue to support me.”