Sleaford CC: Shorthouse ton helps Firsts to thrilling Bourne win

Sleaford CC First XI made a winning start to their Lincs ECB Premier season in thrilling fashion at Bourne’s Abbey Lawns on Saturday.

The two sides clocked up almost 600 runs on a scorching afternoon, with the visitors finally prevailing by just two runs.

The Firsts, sponsored by Baker Plant Hire, were put into bat after Bourne won the toss and captain Tom Shorthouse with Dakota Rodgers immediately warmed to the task.

With Jackson taking his time to adjust, Shorthouse moved the score along, taking advantage of any ball to drive, while dispatching the short ball as the openers reached 50 in the 12th over.

The captain continued to dominate proceeding and moved to his 50 off 51 balls before the 100 partnership was raised in the 21st over, with Shorthouse on 62 and Rodgers 32.

Bourne changed their attack to suppress the scoring, but the 150 came up shortly before Shorthouse reached his 100 off 84 balls, including 16 fours and one six, and Rodgers reached his 50.

Bourne finally broke the partnership on 180 when Shorthouse was caught by Steven Crossley, off Matthew Kidd (3-59), for an impressive 113.

Rodgers was joined by Sri Lankan batsman Chamara Kapugedera and excellent running between the wickets kept the runs keep flowing until Rodgers was bowled by Kidd for a fine 67 (205-2).

Andy Hibberd joined Kapugedera and they continued to dominate the bowling with a range of attacking strokes all around the wicket.

Kapugedera drove to extra cover and was caught by Berry at extra cover off Dan Bandaranaike for 33, but Hibberd continued to compile runs with Charlie Roberts, Scott Tite and Cameron Hall.

The Sleaford innings finally closed for an impressive 292-5 off 50 overs, with Hibberd 53 not out at the close.

In reply Bourne opened with Jack Berry and Jordan Temple against the pace of Cameron Hall and Scott Tite, and Hall had Berry caught at slip by Hibberd for four (8-1).

Sam Evison joined Berry as they looked to consolidate, but Hall struck again, bowling Evison for four with the score on 23-2.

Courtney Kruger and together began to move the score along with Temple reaching his 50 and Kruger looking in dominant form until he was LBW to Angus Youles for 37 (72-3).

Temple and Peter Morgan ran well and put away any wide ball as the stand reached 100 before Temple was finally out for a well-constructed 65 (175-4).

Crossley joined Morgan and the runs continued to flow until Morgan was LBW to Angus Youles for a well-compiled 61 (on 205-5).

Robert Dunn joined Crossley and they attacked the Sleaford bowling, looking ever more confident of reaching their daunting target, but with the score on 236, Crossley was caught by Youles (2 for 65) off the returning Hall (4 for 60) for 33.

Dan Dandaranaike and Dunn set about the Sleaford attack, and with the total getting closer, it looked like a Bourne victory, but with the score on 290, Bandaranaike was run out by Shorthouse for 24.

And on the same total, Dunn went for 35, caught by Hall in the deep off Kapugedera, to cap an outstanding game of cricket.

Sleaford CC would like to thank umpires Mark Evans and Jonathan Bigham, scorers Joyce Ward and Hedley Stroud, and the caterers.

On Saturday, Sleaford host Boston at London Road with a noon start. All support is welcome, with the bar open from the start.

* There was another close encounter as the Sleaford and Bourne Second XIs met at London Road in the South Lincs and Border League on Saturday.

Sleaford won the toss and batted first, but opener Dave Newman fell early for two, caught by Tinkler off Ben Woodward.

Conor Harbron joined Simon Godby and they moved the score along well until Godby was LBW to Adam Hilless for 33.

The rest of the innings revolved around the excellent batting of Harbron who took his score past 50 and then on to 100.

He was supported in short spells by Tim Atkin (7), Jake Henderson 10, Samit Puri 14 and David Cobb (9) as Harbron remained undefeated on an outstanding 117 in a Sleaford total of 217-6 from their 45 overs.

Sleaford claimed an early wicket, but James Tickler and Ben Stroud began to dominate the Sleaford attack and the runs came quickly.

Tickler eventually fell to Puri (2 for 55) for 42, but Stroud went past 50.

Woodward fell for 19 to Godby who then removed Ben Keast for 10, while Newman finally dismissed Stroud, LBW for an impressive 96.

Xipu also fell to Godby (4 for 27), but Kugill and Hilless took Bourne to the Sleaford total in the final over for a three-wicket win.

Sleaford CC would like to thank the scorers, umpires and caterers.

This Saturday, Sleaford CC Seconds travel to Jubilee Park to play Woodhall Spa.