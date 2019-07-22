Sleaford Cricket Club: Seconds pip Belton in thrilling chase

Sleaford CC Second XI moved further clear of the bottom two in South Lincs and Border league Premier with an excellent win over Belton Park.

With the First XI without a fixture on Saturday, the Seconds stepped up with a two-wicket win at London Road.

Winning the toss on a sunny, but potentially rainy day, Sleaford invited Belton to bat first and they opened with Richard Cocks and Harry Brewin against the new-ball attack of Patrick Hobson and Giles Goddard.

Both openers batted with care against a solid attack, running singles to keep the score moving and the breakthrough didn’t arrive until Drew Harbron joined the attack and bowled Cocks for eight (34-1).

Jonny Law and Brewin consolidated the innings and ran particularly well as Law put the poor ball away to take the total to 81.

Law was caught by Nel off Angus Youles for a timely 26 before Brewin was stumped by Wing off Angus Youles for a well-compiled 46 (100-3).

Alex Cavan and Helliwell began to dominate the bowling with both regularly reaching the boundary and moving the score along well.

The Belton score had moved on to 190 when Helliwell was caught by Conor Harbron off the returning Hobson for a very good 46.

The aggressive Caven reached his personal 50, with four fours and two sixes as Belton posted 198-4 off their 45 overs, with Caven unbeaten on 51 and Matthew Law six not out.

Sleaford’s reply opened with the experience of Warren Nel and Simon Godby against Ben Parks and Alex Caven.

From the start Nel and Godby found the boundary and moved the Sleaford score on very effectively past 50.

Nel reached his fifty, which included seven fours, with Sleaford on 99 when he was immediately caught by Paige off Jonny Law to end an excellent opening stand.

Conor Harbron joined Godby who went past his 50 before falling LBW to Jonny Law for an effective 63 (126-2).

Belton fought back with Rohan Perera removing Harbron for six and Ben Lambert for the same score.

Paul Roberts fell to Law for six, and when Drew Harbron and Youles went without scoring, Sleaford had slipped to 139-7 against a resurgent Belton attack led by

Jonny Law (5 for 60).

Matthew Wing and Patrick Hobson began rebuilding, playing with care while putting away the bad ball to the boundary to keep the Sleaford score moving.

But on 164 Hobson was caught by Paige, off Perera (3 for 36), for a good 19.

Ben Glendinning (13 not out) joined the confident Wing (30 not out) and they ran well and put the ball away to chase down their target with two overs to spare.

Sleaford took 17 valuable points to stay 10th, but 30 points clear of second-bottom Billingborough.

This weekend, the First XI, sponsored by Baker Plant Hire, entertain Scunthorpe CC at London Road, while the Seconds travel to Boston CC.