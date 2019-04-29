Sleaford Firts claim victory over Boston

Sleaford CC Firsts hosted Boston CC on Saturday - claiming an 80-run victory.

Boston were invited to bat and opened up with Tom Poole and Sam Holland against the pace of Cameron Hall and the spin of Angus Youles.

The score progressed slowly with a 50 partnership coming in the 18th over off 104 deliveries with Poole on 22 and Holland on 24.

Scott Tite and captain Tom Shorthouse joined the bowling attack and with the score on 57, Poole was bowled by Shorthouse for 26.

Matthew Poole joined Tom in the middle but the partnership was brief with Matthew out on 5 with the score on 62.

Fayadh Haffejee was run out for 0 by Chamara Kapugedera and on the same total Adeesha Thilanchana was caught by Cameron Hall for 0 with the score on 63.

Boston were in need of a stabilising partnership and this came with Tom Poole and Mahir Yousuff combining with good running and controlled aggression against the consistent bowling of the Sleaford attack.

Sam Holland moved to a well compiled 50 but with his score on 55 he was caught by Tite off the returning Cameron Hall.

Youseff continued to compile runs but Hall struck again, with the score on 144 having Luke Gilding caught by Matthew Wing for 0.

Youles trapped Tom Baxter LBW for 0.

Hall and Wing , brought the demise of Youseff for a valiant 49.

Hall (5-44) accounted for Scott Elleray on 6 and Paul Deans for 6 as Boston were all out for 167 in the 49th over.

Sleaford opened up with the youthful partnership of Aayush Patel and Dakota Rodgers against the pace of Thilanchana and Haffejee.

The partnership reached 26 before Patel was out LBW, attempting to sweep Haffejee, for 11.

Shorthouse joined Rodgers and immediately began to dispatch any short or wide deliveries and the partnership moved on quickly until with the Sleaford total on 62 Rodgers attempted an elevated drive to be caught.

Kapugedera joined his captain and both looked at ease as they ran well and put away loose deliveries with confidence.

The partnership moved to 112 when Kapugedera attempted a short single but excellent fielding, and a direct hit by Luke Gilding saw him run out for a promising 22 runs.

Shorthouse remained in dominant form dispatching the ball all around the ground and being well supported by the careful Andy Hibberd and together they moved the Sleaford score towards the Boston total.

However, with the score on 165 Shorthouse was LBW to Scott Elleray for a match winning 80 runs.

Sleaford Secionds travelled to Jubilee Park to play Woodhall Spa Seconds.

David Newman and Paul Roberts (114 not out) took the score to 71 where Newman was bowled for 27.

Tim Atkin (59) helped Roberts take the total past 100 which brought Dan Hutson (28 not out) in for the remainder of the innings as Sleaford posted 248-3.

Woodhall began quickly.

Hodson fell to Wing, bringing Laurenzi to the crease, the New Zealander hitting a century to earn the hosts a six-wicket victory.

Cherry was dismissed by Lorimor for 39, Wells went LBW to Godby for 12 and S. Cooke was caught by Godby off Hobson for 31.

Sleaford Thirds hosted Freiston LL on Sunday, and were all out for 195 with Ian Shorthouse making 51, Tom Brooke 41 and Harvey Harris 39. For Freiston Steve Appleyard took 4-40 and Usman Ahmed 4-25.

In reply Freiston were all out for 186 with Ahmed making 62.

Tom Brooke was the pick of the Sleaford attack ,taking 4-30 in a nine-run victory.