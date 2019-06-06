Sleaford hosts Rookie Day for Lincolnshire Bombers US football club

The Lincolnshire Bombers came to town as they continue to look for prospective new American Football talent.

It was the second time the Bombers have hosted a Rookie Day in Sleaford to give anyone aged 13 to 18 the chance to try their hand at the Stateside sport without having to travel to Lincoln where they train and play.

The day included training sessions drills and a few fun stations including a quarterback throwing competition and 40-yard dash, to give newcomers a taste of the game and an idea of which position they would like to play.

Organiser Barry Howorth said: “Last year, one of the attendees joined the under 17s team and within a few months was recruited to the Team GB squad, showing there are some talented youngsters in the Sleaford area.

“It is never too late to join and if anyone from the Sleaford area would like to get involved, they can contact the team on Facebook or via the website.”

For more details visit www.lincolnshirebombers.co.uk