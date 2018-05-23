Sleaford CC juniors enjoy winning week

Sleaford CC Under 11s, sponsored by Brauncewell Quarries, travelled to Collingham for their first away fixture of the season last Wednesday.

Having lost the toss, Sleaford were invited to bat on an excellent wicket and started solidly with openers Joshua Nel and Abigail Hannan putting on 22. Their progress was stalled with the loss of three quick wickets before Cayden Leader (9 not out) and Abigail Hannan (17 not out) put on an excellent stand of 28 with some positive running between the wickets.

Sleaford’s innings closed on 61-3 from their 16 overs.

Collingham’s batsmen found runs hard to come by against another superb bowling and fielding performance.

Hannan was the pick of the bowlers with 2 for 3 from her two overs, with Dylan Chessum, Ben Issott and Oliver Sneath all taking a wicket each.

Collingham were restricted to 41-6 from their 16 overs, resulting in a comfortable victory, Sleaford’s first of the season.

* On Thursday, Sleaford’s U15s team, sponsored by NFH Consultancy, headed to Boston where the home team won the toss and batted.

Fine bowling restricted the scoring and only a superb innings of 33 (retired) by Sisa Tuntulwana elevated Boston to 88-5 from their 18 overs. Max Lorimer took 3 for 9, with Max Taylor and Aiden Rose taking a wicket each.

In reply, Sleaford made an outstanding start as both openers Jake Henderson and Andrew Green retired on 30 not out.

Matthew Appleyard went for eight, leaving Jacob Cavanay (3 not out) and Aiden Smith (2 not out) to complete for a convincing eight-wicket win in the 14th over.