Sleaford CC Second XI ease past Bourne

Sleaford CC Second XI saw off Bourne in impressive style at London Road in the South Lincs and Border League Premier on Saturday.

They elected to bat first, with Simon Jones and Simon Godby taking the score to 30 before Jones was caught off Courtney Kruger for 17.

Godby fell to the same bowler on 12, but Cameron Hall and Drew Harbron was caught off Richard Hewitt for four.

The destructive Hall was joined by Dan Hutson and they dominated the Bourne attack, with well-placed shots all around the wicket as Hall went past 50.

Despite regular bowling changes the pair took the partnership past 100 and Hall reaching his century.

With confidence growing, Hall dispatched the ball at will until he was finally bowled by the returning Kruger for a superb 155 with the score on 233-4, ending a 139-run stand.

Ben Glendinning–Loan (24 not out) joined Hutson and together they continued to attack, with Hutson making an unbeaten 52 as Sleaford posted 289-4.

In reply Bourne were unable to attack the impressive Sleaford total and were finally all out for 128, giving Sleaford victory by 161 runs and 20 points.

Sleaford host Frieston in the final league game of the season on Saturday.

* Sleaford Cricket Club Third XI travelled to Belton Park on Saturday in South Lincs and Border League Division Two.

Belton won the toss and batted first, with Richard Cocks making 47 and Vince Markham 43, supported by Steven Markham (18) as they reached 186-8 in their 45 overs.

Jake Henderson, Christopher Jackson and India Freeman each took two wickets, with Matthew Appleyard claiming one.

In reply, Sleaford had Jake Henderson and Neil Henderson attacked the target effectively, but they fell short by just 18 runs.

Jake made an excellent 68 and Neil struck 60 before both were run out in a fine effort from this young emerging team.