Sleaford CC volunteer in shortlist for national unsung hero award

Sleaford Cricket Club’s Sue Shorthouse has been shortlisted in a national competition to find the unsung heroes of grassroots cricket.

The Hardys Heartbeat of the Club received hundreds of nominations from club cricketers across the UK and submissions were whittled down by a panel of experts, including England star Stuart Broad, to a final XI who are in the running for the honour.

Sue fulfils several roles at the club as membership secretary, social committee member, tea extraordinaire and organiser of Sleaford CC’s outdoor cinema night, and was nominated for her all-round commitment to the club.

She said “It is a privilege to be nominated for the Hardys Heartbeat of the Club award, but I just want to emphasise I am only a very small part of a larger team at Sleaford CC who all pull together really well.”

You can vote for Sue at hardyswines.com/winthehardyspavilion and the winner will be announced at the end of September.