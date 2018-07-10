Sleaford Cricket Club Second XI slip up at Woodhall Spa

Sleaford CC Second XI’s bid to defend their South Lincs and Border League title suffered a blow at Woodhall Spa on Saturday.

Woodhall batted first and made a confident start until Matt Sargeant (19) was caught Kieron Harbron, off Drew Harbron.

Alex Hodson and opener Sam Cherry took the score to 82-2 when Cherry was bowled by Thomas Wormington for a productive 38.

Hodson (4) and Matt Haslam (5), but the partnership of Danny Wells and Connor Parsons flourished with both reaching their fifties.

Wells was bowled by Kieran Harbron for 55, but Parsons continued to dominate, supported by Peter Jackson (13) and then Kieron Richardson, to reach a magnificent 96 not out as Woodhall posted 280-6 after their 45 overs.

Connor Harbron and Thomas Wormington claimed two wickets each, with Kieron and Drew Harbron taking one each.

In reply, opener Connor Harbron (8) was lbw to Parsons and Ben Hutson went for seven with the score on 35-2.

Simon Godby continued to play his natural game, taking the attack to Woodhall, but with the score on 71 he was caught off Richardson for 42 valuable runs.

John Mountain rolled back the years with 19, and Matthew Bean continued to attack, supported by Drew (14) and Kieron Harbron (10).

But with the score on 156, Bean was the last wicket to fall, to Jackson, for a well-compiled 31.

Sleaford took six points to fall 18 points behind Premier Division leaders Spalding ahead of a home match with Skegness on Saturday (1pm start).

* Sleaford CC U15s, sponsored by NFH Consulting, were undone at Caythorpe with bat and ball.

Caythorpe batted first and their top order demonstrated their quality with Joe Dickinson, Thomas Helliwell and Zack Draycott all retiring not out on 35. Harry Clough (15) was caught by Aiden Smith, off Jacob Cavaney, but William Chatterton (6 not out) and Theo Mussell (13 not out) took Caythorpe to an excellent 161-1 from their 18 overs.

In reply, Sleaford were never really in contention, with Jake Henderson the only batsman into double figures with 18.

Lewis Chessum (9), Andrew Green (8) and Kyle Templeman (8) were the best of the rest as the visitors were bowled out in the final over for 78.

Harry Clough took 5 for 12 and Fin Sodeau 3 for 2 in a fine bowling performance.

* Sleaford U13s, sponsored by Waldeck Consulting, hosted Caythorpe who batted first and produced a solid scorecard, with Robbie Townsend retiring on 25.

Henry Wicks made 18, as did Chris Balmer, with Alex Dickson scoring 17 in a total of 137-7 in their 18 overs. Stan Mountain took 2 for 29 and Connor Panton 2 for 18.

In reply, Sleaford batted consistently, with Stan Mountain making 12, Connor Panton 20, Euan Bennion 17 and Eddie Shore 11.

Matthew Cameron was two not out as Sleaford reached 73-5.

Cleo Hutton claimed two wickets, with one each for Joe Wilkinson, Chris Balmer and Aaron McDonald in Caythorpe’s 64-run win.