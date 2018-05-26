Sleaford Standard journalist highly commended at UK Regional Press Awards

Sleaford Standard sports editor Chris Harby was highly commended at the UK Regional Press Awards, held in London.

Chris was in a shortlist of six for the Weekly Sports Journalist of the Year award, and was named as the runner-up behind regular winner Jon Colman, of the Carlisle-based Cumberland News.

Chris, who won the award in 2014 and 2015 and has been shortlisted seven times, submitted three features from the Standard’s sister title, the Melton Times.

The judges comments read: “Strong features about women athletes – vivid writing brings alive the thrill of rarer sports like skeleton (bob) racing and Thai boxing. Excellent coverage of women’s sport.”

Other finalists in the category featured journalists from the Bath Chronicle, the Cambridge Independent, the Somerset County Gazette and Coventry Observer.

The Manchester Evening News dominated the awards for its coverage on the Manchester Arena bombing.