Art exhibition tells family’s life story

An exhibition of portrait and landscape paintings by Sleaford-based artist Hedley Cross will be featuring in the Carre Gallery.

The show, which also includes artefacts representing his family spanning 48 years, is the second one-man exhibition he has put on, the first being when he was just 22, displaying surrealist - he is now 65.

Work by artist Hedley Cross. EMN-190121-133632001

He said: “I have painted on and off, selling commissions and as often giving away pictures as gifts all of my life.

“I trained at the Norwich Art School. All these pictures are personal to my own family.”

The pieces represent himself and his family, where they lived or went on holiday or social events dating back to 1970.

Hedley added: “Most of us now share our lives, family, friends and children, even our latest meal, on Facebook or other social media. This is my own personal way of sharing my family life.”

A piece by Hedley Cross of Sleaford. EMN-190121-133737001

Rather than swiping a touch screen, he said you will need to view his work at the gallery on Carre Street in Sleaford, between 10am and 4pm, February 4 to 14.

No pieces are for sale but commissions are considered.