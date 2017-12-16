Banish winter blues with dance classes at Cranwell

Banish those winter blues with lessons in waltz, quickstep, tango and foxtrot in Cranwell.

Jackie and Max hold dance classes on Thursdays from 7pm to 9pm in Cranwell Village Hall.

Following the success of Thursday classes, the duo now have aspirations to start Saturday night social dances too.

With 2018 looming, joining Jackie and Max for weekly dance classes could also serve as a New Year’s Resolution.

Max said: “You will learn to waltz, quickstep, tango, foxtrot, mambo and all the other strict tempo dances.

“It does not matter if you struggle, have two left feet, or no sense of timing – we can sort you out.

“We know what it’s like starting from the bottom, that’s where we began

“It will not be easy, no hobby is, but with determination, loyalty and consistency you will soon be on the way to a new fun pastime that you can do anywhere.”

Jackie and Max have had many regional wins, as well as a modern and Classical British Open Championship win.

For more, visit letsdance2.avtechserv.co.uk or call 07710 549582.