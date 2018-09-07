Cranwell aviation gallantry exhibition extended due to demand

An exhibition honouring the heroism of RAF crews during the Second World War has been extended due to popular demand.

Gallantry in the Air opened at Cranwell Aviation Heritage Museum, in North Rauceby, in April this year and was due to close on September 30, 2018.

But due to popular demand, the exhibition has now been extended to Sunday, March 24, 2019.

It features RAF personnel who were awarded UK gallantry medals including Guy Gibson, Leonard Cheshire and Ginger Lacey.

Museum supervisor Angela Riley said: “We’ve had fantastic response to Gallantry in the Air! Visitors have travelled far and wide to see this exhibition and we have received some really positive comments.

“We’re pleased to be able to extend the opening of this exhibition to enable more visitors to be able come and discover just a number of men who did enormously brave acts.”

• The museum will also open on September 8/9 and 15, from 11am-4pm as part of Heritage Open Days where visitors can discover more about the exhibition.