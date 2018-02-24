Feedback wanted on windmill

Feedback is wanted from visitors to Heckington Windmill following its £1.48million Heritage Lottery funded regeneration.

Those who give their views will be entered into a prize draw for a cream tea for four at the site.

Since 2013, the Heckington Windmill Trust has been working hard to improve the world’s only surviving operational eight-sail windmill.

A spokesman for the trust said: “Even Princess Anne noticed Heckington Windmill’s significant transformation; visiting at the official opening in October 2017, noting it as an ‘imaginative and sustainable, genuinely a unique place’. At the revitalised site visitors can now enjoy a hands-on visitor centre, a tea room and shop as well as the beautifully-restored mill.”

The project is now in its final phase and Heritage Lincolnshire is gathering feedback about the works already undertaken by the trust, to ensure it does the best job possible going forward.

Enter by answering the anonymous online questionnaire via https://form.jotformeu.com/80375827334360 by February 28.