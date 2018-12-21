Festive fun for kids in the Sleaford area

Visitor attractions in the Sleaford area have lots to offer this Christmas, with various events taking place.

Christmas present trails are taking place at Cogglesford Watermill, in Sleaford, and Cranwell Aviation Heritage Museum, in North Rauceby.

Youngsters can take part in a festive-themed trail until Friday, December 21.

A spokesman said: “Help Molly the Mill Mouse, Dora the Duck and Charlie the Crane find their lost presents.”

“Each venue has its own family trail - so explore these fascinating places looking for clues before claiming your own Christmas gift.”

Trails are 50p each.

While you’re at Cranwell Aviation Heritage Centre, why not take a look at the current exhibition - Gallantry in the Air.

To mark the centenary of the RAF, the museum’s exhibition will commemorate the RAF crew who were decorated for their bravery.

The exhibition - which was extended due to its popularity - is open to visitors until Sunday, March 24, 2019.

Visit: http://community.lincolnshire.gov.uk/Cranwellaviationheritagemuseum/