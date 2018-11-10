Fiery dragon at rugby club firework display

There have been lots of pops, whizzes and bangs going off over the last few days as Sleaford area organisations staged their Bonfire Night firework displays.

One of the major ones in the area was Sleaford Rugby Club’s event held on Saturday night.

The charity dragon effigy that was placed on the rugby club bonfire. EMN-180511-175611001

As well as fireworks and a big bonfire there were food stalls, a beer marquee, live music and fairground rides.

Victoria Lenton had made a model dragon from paper, paste and paint and used it to help raise £100 for Help For Heroes.

She then offered to give it a send off as the ‘Guy’ effigy on top of the rugby club’s bonfire.

Tim Schofield from the club said: “She didn’t have space for it anymore around the house and offered it to be our ‘Guy’, thinking it would be a good thing to go up in flames.”

Sleaford Rugby Club firework display. L-R Sarah Orriss, Kacey Richardson, Ella Upton, Charlotte Orriss, George Orriss, Kathy Blythe. EMN-180511-110829001

She saw it as a “brilliant way for a dragon to end its life”.

Tim said it was a very successful event with good crowds attending.

He said: “It will help us reinvest into the club. It is our major fundraiser of the year.

“We have just had new floodlights installed and it will help put the new posts up on the training pitch.”

Sleaford Rugby Club firework display. Will Pitman and Jessica Tucker. EMN-180511-110856001

A number of other major firework events took place over the weekend too. Woodland Waters Holiday Park, at Ancaster, also held their bonfire and fireworks display on Saturday.

Sleaford Sports Association and Sleaford Cricket Club held their biggest firework display to date at Eslaforde Park (Sleaford Town FC’s ground). Visitors enjoyed fairground rides, festival glitter, a barbecue, soups, cakes, sweets, and drinks, with free shuttle buses to and from the Market Place and Boston Road car parks.

A few other events still took place on the traditional November 5 including Fulbeck playing field and Rauceby Primary School.

Sleaford Rugby Club firework display. l-R Sharon Hedley, Toby Wright 12, Sophie Wright 10. EMN-180511-110814001

Sleaford Rugby Club firework display. EMN-180511-110719001

Sleaford Rugby Club firework display. EMN-180511-110741001

Sleaford Rugby Club firework display. Dan and Kathy Riley with l-R Jake Riley 14, Lewis Riley 11, Oliver Riley 8. EMN-180511-110752001