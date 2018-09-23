Heritage project uncovers hidden layers of history

A new £600,000 project is hoping to reveal the hidden history beneath the landscapes of Lincolnshire - and you can get involved.

Heckington-based charity Heritage Lincolnshire’s ‘Layers Project’ will provide exciting opportunities for people to explore the rich history of their county.

Training events, workshops and study site days are being held for those interested in learning about what they call ‘the non-destructive archaeological techniques used to reveal the history buried beneath our feet’.

Until the end of 2018 the Layers of History project is focusing on study sites at South Ormsby Estate, Hainton Estate, Hackthorn and Aslackby - but will be investigating other sites in 2019.

The project, costing £600,000 over three years, began in February 2017 and has been supported by the Heritage Lottery Fund (HLF), Lincolnshire County Council, West Lindsey District Council, the Armed Forces Community Covenant and the Lincolnshire Wolds Countryside Service.

Volunteers have carried out lots of research on Revesby Estate, and particularly enjoyed how to undertake a Time Team style geophysical survey of Revesby’s Cistercian abbey

Anyone with an interest in the county’s historic landscapes can get involved, from taking an online course, to getting out and about on study site days or learning about archival research.

Beverley Gormley, Layers of History senior project officer, said: “Layers of History is a volunteer-led project with a difference.

“We don’t tell you what we want you to do, we give you some ideas and then you tell us what you want to do. Once volunteers have signed up, they can get stuck in as much or as little as they like.

“We’re about to carry out field walking at Hainton at the crash site of a Lancaster Bomber and also at Hackthorn at the site of a grange belonging to Bullington Priory. It will be exciting to see what the volunteers find, so get in touch if you want to get involved.”

Join the Layers of History team for a volunteer taster morning at Hainton, on September 27, followed by an afternoon fieldwalking.

l For details, or to book a place, email layers@heritagelincolnshire.org