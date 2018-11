Sleaford Museum now has its Christmas themed window on display - a toy and sweet shop from yesteryear.

The volunteer-run museum has also clocked up its 12,000th visitor when Ben Clarricoates of Cranwell dropped in on Saturday morning with his parents.

The museum also opened for Remembrance Sunday with a special display. Jan Spooner from the museum trust said they welcomed 66 visitors when their Tea and Trench cake was a huge success.