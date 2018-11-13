New grant fund available for South Kesteven heritage projects

South Kesteven District Council’s economic growth and regeneration company, InvestSK has launched a new funding programme to support heritage projects across South Kesteven.

Heritage Alive! grants of up to £4,000 are now available for projects which inspire, interpret and conserve heritage across the district.

Three tiers of grants are available offering up to £500, £2,000 and £4,000 for successful applicants.

The fund is open to any school, youth association, community group, place of worship, charity or constituted organisation within South Kesteven, which is delivering a relevant heritage project within the area.

Steve Bowyer, chief executive of InvestSK, said: “Through InvestSK’s Heritage Alive! programme we’re delighted to launch this new grant fund which forms part of our work to celebrate and conserve local heritage. The grants are designed to be accessible and quick to process, and will offer a welcome financial boost to the district’s already fantastic heritage offer.

“We hope to receive a range of applications across the whole of the South Kesteven district, from all three tiers of funds. Applications could include projects that improve accessibility to interpretation materials, like audio guides, handling exhibits or video tours. Or they could fund the repair of a church window or roof, the installation of ramps or hearing loops, and the digitisation of documents or archives to make them available to the public, for example.”

Coun Matthew Lee, the Leader of South Kesteven District Council, said: “South Kesteven has a rich and deep heritage that we are rightly very proud of. Heritage is about the historic buildings in our district, but also the history and stories of local people too - a legacy which resonates with all of us today, bringing communities together and cementing our civic identity.

“It is important that we conserve our heritage and utilise its power to support regeneration across the district, as well as the vital resource it provides for learning. This new grant funding programme is an excellent way of providing vital support to conserve the remarkable heritage right across our district.”

More details about the Heritage Alive! grants - including submission deadlines and application forms - are available from www.heritagealive.co.uk