New library Lego club as knitters help good causes

A weekly club set up earlier this year at Sleaford library where members are encouraged to knit while socialising has been busy clicking needles to make items for dementia patients.

The Knit and Natter group knits for worthwhile causes and since March has provided over 25 twiddlemuffs for residents with dementia to handle at Ashdene Care Home in the town, as well as shawls.

They have made tiny baby bonnets and blankets destined for Boston maternity ward and lots of comfort squares for Boston neonatal unit.

They are also knitting yellow and white butterflies for Lincoln County Hospital for Baby Loss Memorial Week in October.

However they have done so much knitting they have an urgent appeal for more wool that people may have stashed away and they may never use.

Any donations can be dropped in to Sleaford Library.

The group meets on Monday afternoons, 2-4pm.

The next activity planned for the town’s library is the start of a new Lego club for children aged five upwards. The Saturday morning drop-in sessions will begin on July 21 and be open from 10am to 12pm.

Library Team Leader, Kay Ablard said: “We have a lot of lovely new Lego and it will be lovely to see what the children make with it. If it proves popular we will run a session each week during the school holiday throughout the summer.”