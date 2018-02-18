Old comrades invited to slap up breakfast and chat

Ex-servicemen and women are being invited along to special ‘Veterans Breakfast’ event next week.

Members of Sleaford’s Camaraderie Club are invited to breakfast at Four Seasons Garden Centre cafe on February starting at 9.30am.

The club, led by Doug and Jean Cornford, usually meets on Tuesdays at 10.30am in Sleaford and District Legionnaire’s Club, but you do not need to be a member of the British Legion. You can find out about joining by calling 01529 660689.

The Camaraderie Club is aimed at getting ex-servicemen and women together for a chat with like-minded people and cut down on feelings of isolation while signposting other support services on offer such as the Royal Voluntary Association and SSAFA.

Mrs Cornford said: “It is about companionship. Quite a lot of members are widows and there must be many more locally. This will be our first breakfast event marking one year since the club started and we will probably repeat it every couple of months.”