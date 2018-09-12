Sleaford Oktoberfest promises to be ‘bigger and better’ than ever

Dust off your lederhosen and prepare to have your spirits raised - this year’s Oktoberfest is promising to be ‘bigger and better’ than ever.

The seventh annual beer and music festival returns to Sleaford from 6pm on Friday, September 21-22 with live music, a fairground, and of course, a huge variety of beers and to sample.

Event organiser Neil Freeman said: “The event is proudly managed by a local charity, Sleaford and District Round Table.

“They only have 11 volunteer members but they have been meticulously planning for the past year to make sure this year’s event is bigger and better than the past seven years.”

The festivities are held at Boston Road Recreation Ground, Boston Road Sleaford. Entertainment will include a family fun day on the Saturday, from 12noon, and arts and crafts tent, circus skills, a climbing wall, dancing, gymnastics, 40 ales and ciders, and a dedicated gin and schnapps bar.

The festival will be preceded by a bingo night at 7pm on September 20.

James Lowe, event manager says “as always, it takes a lot of planning and hard work to make Sleaford Oktoberfest happen, but we are now ready for the 2018 event. Whatever the weather it will be a great event, but we do have a large heated marquee just in case.

“We are looking forward to serving the residents of Sleaford and beyond and hope this year is another great success, helping raise money for those in our community who need it most”.

Mr Freeman added: “Last year Round Table raised over £16,200 for charity and good causes and they aim to better that in 2018.”

“This year’s key charities are United Together who provide support to adults suffering mental health in Sleaford, the Sleaford Community Minibus, SHOCK Sleaford defibrillator campaign and many local groups. Enquiries for financial support can be made to the club by emailing CSLO@SleafordRoundTable.co.uk.”

Entry to Oktoberfest on Friday and Saturday is £3 adults, £2 children each day. Entry to the bingo night is free.

For more details visit the Sleaford Oktoberfest website.