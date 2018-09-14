Still time to see exhibition at art gallery

Art lovers have still got time to catch the latest exhibition by Elaine O’Donnell at the Carre Gallery, in Sleaford.

A self-taught artist from Lincolnshire, Elaine said: “With a keen eye and desire to paint what I believe to be beautiful, you will see emerging from my art collection those special people, my favourite flowers, fruit and china, my love for cats, and anything else that may catch my eye along my artistic journey.”

The exhibition is open daily 10am-4pm and closes on Saturday, September 15.