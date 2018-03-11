Visitor centre planned for cottage heritage attraction

Officers have recommended approval of plans to convert a house into a visitor centre serving a village heritage attraction currently undergoing restoration.

After being closed for several years due to structural concerns, Mrs Smith’s Cottage in East Road, Navenby, is being re-roofed, part-funded by the Heritage Lottery Fund. It is a preserved example of a simple early Victorian Lincolnshire cottage, due for re-opening in late 2019.

The latest proposal to be considered by North Kesteven District Council’s planning committee next Tuesday is to develop a better visitor centre and museum at Number 3 Blacksmiths Mews, with offices, staff rooms and toilets. The only external change would be the addition of a new door leading to the cottage.

A neighbour has objected that the upstairs offices would invade his privacy, but officers argue at approximately 27 metres away there would be little impact. There would be limits placed on use of the rear garden to prevent disturbance, with parking elsewhere.