Cancellation of upcoming production

Sleaford Little Theatre Amateur Dramatic Society has announced it has cancelled an upcoming production.

It made the announcement on social media on Friday, writing: “Unfortunately due to casting issues our scheduled play The Day After the Fair in March has been cancelled. Due to the lack of rehearsal time, it is regrettable that there may now not be a production in March, however, we shall keep you updated should this change.”

Find the society on Facebook at www.facebook.com/sleafordlittletheatre