Dog show to be held in support of cancer cause

A dog training business near Sleaford is to hold an activity and fun dog show in aid of Cancer Research UK.

Happy Dogs Forever will stage the event at its home in Westfield Road, Leasingham, on Saturday, June 2, from 10am to 4pm.

All dogs (on leads) and families are welcome to attend.

The fun dog show will feature the classes: prettiest bitch, most handsome dog, dog that judge would most like to take home, best puppy, junior handler, waggiest tail, and golden oldie.

Entries for classes will open at 10am, with judging starting at 11.30am.

Fun activities on the day will be: have a go agility, scurry, ball and spoon race, fastest sausage eater, dog and handler hat race, and doggy statues.

The cost of entry is £1 per class or activity.

The event will also include dog demonstrations, a raffle, prizes, stalls (PartyLite, The Body Shop, Forever Living, Cupcakery, Beauty by Lucy, Canine Creations), and refreshments.

Admission to the event is free.

n For more, find Happy Dogs Forever on Facebook.