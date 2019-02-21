Dough to go at Cogglesford Watermill

Visitors to a Sleaford attraction can perfect the art of dough making this weekend.

Cogglesford Watermill, in East Road, will be celebrating Real Bread Week this Saturday, February 23, and Sunday, February 24.

Dawn, who is a miller at Cogglesford Watermill, will be making pizzas on Saturday.

On Sunday, inspirational baker and food demonstrator Linda Hewitt will be offering visitors the chance to make dough using the site’s very own stoneground floor.

Visitors will be able to mix and knead their own mixture before it develops into a smooth bouncy dough ready to take home and bake to enjoy with family and friends.

This is a drop-in event, and visitors are welcome from 11am to 4pm on both days.

It is free admission.

Launched by the Real Bread Campaign in 2009, Real Bread Week is the annual celebration of real bread and the people who make it.