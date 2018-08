A night of musical theatre is set to take place in Osbournby this Friday, August 10.

It will be held at Osbournby Church, with doors opening at 7pm and music from 7.30pm.

Emily Sharpe will perform, and will be accompanied by Rowland Lee.

Tickets, priced at £10 for adults, £8 for students and free for under 16s, from 01529 455344 or 01529 455467. Pimms and pie are included.

Proceeds to Alzheimer’s Society and Osbournby Church.