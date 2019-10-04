Church concert for guitar ensemble at Timberland

A classical guitar ensemble with links to Lincolnshire will perform at Timberland Methodist Church this weekend.

Solo Classical Guitar Ensemble of South Lincolnshire will play the venue on Saturday, October 5.

Doors open at 7.10pm for a 7.30pm start.

Members come from Boston, as well as Sleaford, Grantham and even Derbyshire.

They regularly perform in venues across the county, including several gigs in Boston and Sleaford, and have previously fundraised for the Butterfly Hospice Trust and the St Barnabas Hospice.

Their music repertoire ranges from traditional folk and classical, to contemporary pop.

The latest concert is set to feature a programme of Latin American, classical and popular music - plenty for audiences to enjoy.

Proceeds from the concert will be donated to Timberland Methodist Church.

A buffet with tea and coffee is included in the price of the ticket.

To reserve tickets, priced at £6, call Jane on 01526 378147 or Paul on 07990 933682.